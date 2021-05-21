By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This weekend across Pennsylvania is all about showing kindness.
Gov. Tom Wolf has declared May 23, 2021, as “1-4-3 Day” as a way to honor Fred Rogers’ legacy of kindness.
Wolf is asking all Pennsylvania residents to go out and spread the love.
Why May 23?
It’s the 143rd day of the year and Mister Rogers often used the expression “1-4-3” as a way to say “I love you.” His reference was to the number of letters in each word: one, four and three.
Carrie Fischer Lepore, of the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, said, “Today is just the beginning of a three-day weekend of door holding, thank you note writing, and coffee buying. It’s as simple as that to celebrate 1-4-3 Day.”
Looking for ways to show gratitude?
Pennsylvanians can use the “Kindness Generator” on the state’s website to find ideas for kind acts.