By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A power outage just after 4:30 a.m. at Pittsburgh International Airport is causing "residual delays" at security checkpoints.
According to a statement provided to KDKA from Pittsburgh International Airport, the outage occurred as crews were conducting electrical testing overnight.
The power outage lasted roughly 12 minutes and caused security lines to close.
Those lines have since reopened but the airport is cautioning travelers to leave extra time before arriving for their flights.