By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh VA Hospital will pay $2.75 million to a veteran who had a leg amputated after a podiatrist who operated on his foot made an error.

Darwin Gurto went to the doctor about some foot and ankle pain.

The doctor told him he needed surgery, which he had in February of 2015.

His surgeon told him everything went well, but a second doctor noticed he wasn’t healing properly.

Gurto had several more operations to try to resolve the issue, but in the end his leg was amputated below the knee. He sued for damages.