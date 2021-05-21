By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh VA Hospital will pay $2.75 million to a veteran who had a leg amputated after a podiatrist who operated on his foot made an error.READ MORE: PNC Foundation Partnering With Sesame Street To Teach Kids About Racial Justice
Darwin Gurto went to the doctor about some foot and ankle pain.READ MORE: New Airline Breeze Airways Launches Service From Pittsburgh To 4 Cities
The doctor told him he needed surgery, which he had in February of 2015.
His surgeon told him everything went well, but a second doctor noticed he wasn’t healing properly.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: 10 Million Vaccine Doses Administered
Gurto had several more operations to try to resolve the issue, but in the end his leg was amputated below the knee. He sued for damages.