PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The PNC Foundation is partnering with Sesame Street to teach kids about racial justice. They’re beginning a $6.2 million initiative to address racial justice in early childhood education, as part of their PNC Grow Up Great effort.
The 4-year initiative will focus on kindness, fairness and respect by training teachers and creating resources to teach kids about racial justice.
PNC Foundation chair and president, Sally McCrady, said, "The research really showed that children notice differences in race as young as 6 months old, and they start to form judgements and assumptions based on race by the age of 3 so I think that shows it's never too early to start talking about these issues with young children."
Research also showed educators and parents want to teach children about racial equity but don't have the tools or resources to do that.
You can start to see the resources available in the fall.