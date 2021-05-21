By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police were led on a wild chase on the Parkway West overnight.
KDKA has learned that it began in Stowe Township and Allegheny County Dispatch could only confirm “police activity” along Broadway Avenue near 11th Street.
From there, police chased someone in a car all the way to Parkway West.
Officers then caught up to the car in Carnegie when the driver attempted to take the bus exit.
KDKA has left word with police and is working to learn more.
