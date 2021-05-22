By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Downtown Pittsburgh is getting a splash of color.
Artist Janel Young continued to create her mural, along with some other painters, at the Allegheny Overlook.
That is the pop-up park that is taking over two blocks of Fort Duquesne Boulevard.
That is the pop-up park that is taking over two blocks of Fort Duquesne Boulevard.

The Allegheny Overlook will be open for you to enjoy this summer, starting with the Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival.
The festival begins two weeks from Friday.