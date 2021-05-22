By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 80 new Coronavirus cases and one additional death.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 67 are confirmed and 13 are probable cases.
The Health Department says new cases range in age from 11 months to 95 years with a median age of 31 years.
The newly reported death happened in January and was associated with a long-term care facility. The person was in their 80s.
There have been 7,064 total hospitalizations and 100,799 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 1,933.
