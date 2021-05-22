By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — A man was found dead inside a vehicle in McKeesport early Saturday morning, according to Allegheny County Police.
Around 5:30 a.m., police responded to a report of a shooting in the 2200 block of Riverview Street and found the victim had been shot in the vehicle.
The victim has not yet been identified, and homicide detectives with Allegheny County Police are actively investigating.
If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS and can remain anonymous.