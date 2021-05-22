By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A pedestrian was taken to the hospital in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, police responded to a call of a person hit by a vehicle in the 500 block of N. Craig Street just before 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

When police arrived, they found a man who had hit the windshield of a vehicle after he stepped off the curb and into the street.

He suffered multiple fractures to his arms and legs.

Medics took him to the hospital in serious condition.

The woman driving the vehicle remained on the scene and cooperated with the police.

Police are investigating.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details