This proposal comes as colleges and universities like CMU are deciding to make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for students.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pitt Senate Council could ask the university to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for the fall.

Our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette report the council has proposed a resolution requiring vaccinations.

The Senate is made up of students, faculty and staff.

It consults with administrators on major decisions.

Pitt Chancellor Patrick Gallagher says the university hasn’t taken a position on the idea.

Nearly 400 colleges and universities across the country have announced vaccine requirements, including Carnegie Mellon University.