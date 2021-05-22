By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pitt Senate Council could ask the university to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for the fall.
Our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette report the council has proposed a resolution requiring vaccinations.
The Senate is made up of students, faculty and staff.
It consults with administrators on major decisions.
Pitt Chancellor Patrick Gallagher says the university hasn't taken a position on the idea.
Nearly 400 colleges and universities across the country have announced vaccine requirements, including Carnegie Mellon University.