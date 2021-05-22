By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Public Schools will celebrate the class of 2021 with in-person graduation ceremonies.
They’ll be held at the Petersen Events Center on the weekend of June 12 and June 13.
Each graduate will receive two tickets for guests.
However, some students want more than just their parents to be able to attend.
“I have a brother, too. So, my parents can come, but my brother can’t see me. You know, my grandma, my aunts, they’ve all wanted to come see me walk the stage since they got to see my brother walk the stage and see all their grandkids, walk the stage, but they can’t see me. I’m just like, ‘dang.’ Especially because The Pete holds a whole bunch of people,” said MacKenzi Harris, a senior from Pittsburgh Obama.
The district will live-stream the events for anyone who cannot attend.