PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The story of the weekend is the heat.
Summer-like heat will continue for Western Pennsylvania for most of the week ahead.
Conditions on Saturday will be partly sunny with temperatures in the mid-80’s.
Sunday will bring a few pop-up showers and thunder showers will be possible with highs in the upper 80's.
It will be rainy and a little cooler on Monday with temperatures around 80 degrees.
We shoot back up to the upper 80’s by Tuesday, with some storm chances possible for Wednesday.
A drop in temperatures is expected to bring us back down to around 80 degrees for Thursday and Friday.
The average for this time of year is 73 degrees.
