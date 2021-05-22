By: KDKA-TV’s Bryan Shaw

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The story of the weekend is the heat.

Summer-like heat will continue for Western Pennsylvania for most of the week ahead.

Conditions on Saturday will be partly sunny with temperatures in the mid-80’s.

Sunday will bring a few pop-up showers and thunder showers will be possible with highs in the upper 80’s.

It will be rainy and a little cooler on Monday with temperatures around 80 degrees.

We shoot back up to the upper 80’s by Tuesday, with some storm chances possible for Wednesday.

A drop in temperatures is expected to bring us back down to around 80 degrees for Thursday and Friday.

The average for this time of year is 73 degrees.

