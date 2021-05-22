By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CHURCHILL (KDKA) — An overnight drive-by shooting has left one person dead and sent another victim to the hospital.
Etna Police and Kittanning State Police were called to Route 28 around 2:00 a.m. Saturday.
State Police told KDKA that the incident was a drive-by shooting and that one victim was fatally shot while another victim is in the hospital for treatment.
The condition of the second victim is not known at this time.
Police continue to investigate.