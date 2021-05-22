CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Drive-By Shooting, Local News, Route 28

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CHURCHILL (KDKA) — An overnight drive-by shooting has left one person dead and sent another victim to the hospital.

READ MORE: Pitt Senate Council Proposes Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccinations For Students

Etna Police and Kittanning State Police were called to Route 28 around 2:00 a.m. Saturday.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Summer-Like Stretch Of Conditions Continues

State Police told KDKA that the incident was a drive-by shooting and that one victim was fatally shot while another victim is in the hospital for treatment.

The condition of the second victim is not known at this time.

MORE NEWS: Firefighters Rescue Dog While Battling Beaver Falls Apartment Blaze

Police continue to investigate.