By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sandcastle is raising its starting pay for lifeguards to $15 per hour and will train new hires.
The park is also looking for other workers, with starting pay at $13 per hour for adults and $10 per hour for workers under 18.
“We’re expecting to be very busy this summer. The last two or three weeks have been great with applicants, and we really just want another surge, really just to prepare us for how busy we expect to be,” said Tyler Saxon.
Sandcastle is set to open next Saturday.