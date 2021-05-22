By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Local experts held a virtual meeting on Friday to remind people about the dangers of vaping.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Health Dept. Reports 51% Of Pennsylvanians Age 18 And Above Fully Vaccinated
They say e-cigarettes can release dangerous chemicals and even metal particles into a person’s lungs, causing heart and lung disease.READ MORE: Cal U Easing Restrictions, Planning For Full In-Person Classes In The Fall
A single vape cartridge can contain the same amount of nicotine as a pack of cigarettes.
“You may go through a couple of those in a day not releasing what you just inhaled is equivalent to about three packs of cigarettes, which is frightening for parents to realize,” said UPMC Respiratory Therapist Carmen Allmond. “If the kids don’t realize it, that’s what’s happening.”MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Boaters Reminded Of Safety Skills As National Safe Boating Week Begins
The CDC says two thirds of high school and college-aged students do not know that vape cartridges contain nicotine.