By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) — The first Pride festival in Washington County has been postponed again by the Washington County Gay Straight Alliance.
It was planned for next month and was supposed to feature a parade, as well as an after-hours dance party.
When the pandemic shut everything down, organizers postponed the festival until this year.
With restrictions only loosening now, they say they didn't have enough time to plan.
There is no word on an exact new date, but organizers plan to hold smaller events throughout the summer and fall.