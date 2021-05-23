By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HAMAR TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – The Harmar Township Police say there have been three sightings of a black bear over the past couple of days.
According to police, the bear has been seen in the Harmar Heights section, specifically Harmar Drive.
"We are asking residents to be vigilant when doing outside activities and also keep an extra eye on your pets," the department said in a Facebook post.
Police have said they spoke with the game commission and were informed that black bears are not usually aggressive unless they feel threatened.
They're telling residents to not approach the bear and give it ample room.
“So, that means please do not attempt to take a selfie with the bear to make a TikTok video,” the department said.