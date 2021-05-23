By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Pennsylvania has continued to show improving numbers against the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to data provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, no county in the Commonwealth reported more than 100 cases on Sunday.READ MORE: 'It Breaks My Heart:' 3 Dead, At Least 3 Others Injured In Shooting Outside Of Youngstown Bar
Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman said he’s encouraged by those numbers.
"It's just nice to see the numbers that should be dropping are going down and the numbers that should be going up are going up," Fetterman said. "I myself and the governor both got our second shots about a week ago and the vaccination continues to go at a very strong clip here in Pennsylvania."
The latest data from the health department show that 51% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older have been fully vaccinated.