By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania says it plans to distribute $200,000 worth of gift vouchers to people in need.READ MORE: 4 Hospitalized After Deck Collapse At Ohio Home During Party
The vouchers will go to non-profits. The non-profits will then give the vouchers to families still struggling with job losses and other pandemic-related challenges.READ MORE: Police: 3 Dead, 3 Injured In Shooting Outside Ohio Bar
The vouchers can be used for buying donated items at Goodwill stores.MORE NEWS: Whitehall Borough Police Department Says One Of Its Emergency Lines Is Currently Down
Non-profit organizations have to register to participate in the program by June 1, 2021 so that the vouchers can start being used by people in need starting July 1, 2021.