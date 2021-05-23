PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The show must go on — even if it’s outdoors.

This week, the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre deputed its mobile outdoor stage.

Since the pandemic began, the theatre’s motto was “Let’s Keep Dancing,” whether it was on Zoom or in masks, but now, they’re outside.

“We want to promote all of the arts. The performing arts are what keep us excited and enthused. It’s time to pop the cork and let the energy flow,” said Harris Ferris, Executive Director of the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre.

The Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre is hosting an ‘Open Air’ series on the lawn at Flagstaff Hill in Schenley Park.

Ferris says it took around 16 hours to build the stage.

There will be a variety of shows for all to enjoy, from ballet to West African dance, to opera.

“There will be, by the time we’re done, 22 different groups will have performed on stage. It’s been their home away from home as far as the theatre is concerned. The dances are exuberant. The audience is exuberant,” Ferris said.

Organizers expect thousands of people to watch.

“It brings so much out in people’s human spirit and it’s the human story. Again and again, it’s being told in new, beautiful ways. These artists train for so long to be able to display their talents and they are really eager to have an audience out there — a live audience,” Ferris said.

The performances will last through May 31.

To reserve seats and purchase tickets for upcoming performances, click here.