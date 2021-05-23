By: KDKA-TV’s Bryan Shaw
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A few pop-up showers and thunder showers will be possible today with high temperatures in the upper 80’s.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Debuts 'Open Air' Outdoor Performance Series In Schenley Park
Many areas will stay dry.
A better chance for rain comes for everyone on Monday, with a high around 80 degrees.READ MORE: St. Paul's Episcopal Church In Mt. Lebanon Holding First Full-Parish, In-Person Worship Service In 15 Months
We shoot back up to the upper 80’s by Tuesday.
Some storms chances will be possible Wednesday, which will bring us back down to around 80 degrees for Thursday.
It looks like it will be a little wet for Friday and Saturday, with temperatures falling back to near average in the mid-to-lower 70’s.MORE NEWS: Study Ranks Pennsylvania As The 4th Grossest State In The U.S.
WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.