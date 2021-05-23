By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The art festival in Shadyside continues today.
More than 100 artists are showcasing their work on Walnut Street.
In addition to all the arts and crafts that people can buy, they can also get vaccinated.
The Pfizer vaccine is being offered to anyone who wants it, and people who opt in to get the shot will get a free beer courtesy of William Penn Tavern.
The festival reopened at 10 a.m. and runs through 5 p.m. Sunday.
Social distancing and other safety measures are being observed at the festival, according to organizers, and visitors are asked to reserve a time slot online.