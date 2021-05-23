MT. LEBANON (KDKA) — With COVID-19 restrictions easing across the state, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is holding its first full-parish, in-person service in 15 months.

This will be the church’s first full in-person service since the pandemic began.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church has one of the largest congregations of local Episcopal parishes.

According to the Diocese, it’s too large to safely gather inside the church, so they are gathering at Peterswood Park in Peters Township for their service.

This will allow as many people as possible to gather.

With it being Pentecost Sunday, the symbol of a dove is used in the church, so doves will be released during the service.

In this setting, The CDC recommends that fully vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks, but it is recommended that unvaccinated people do wear masks.

The service is set to begin at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday.