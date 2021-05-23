By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — This week’s weather has certainly come at a perfect time for planting.
In Wilkinsburg on Saturday, local groups came together to teach kids and others about gardening — and show them how easy and rewarding it can be.
“I think it’s a lot of fun and I think that the past year made people realize how important it is to do something like this, to walk outside of your house and dig in the dirt and then, you know, sixty days later, you have tomatoes,” said Vicki Cherney, Executive Director of the Wilkinsburg Community Advancement Association.
Organizers say it’s also important to garden in communities like theirs, where there may not be easy access to grocery stores.