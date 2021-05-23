YOUNGSTOWN, OHIO (KDKA) – Three people are dead and three others were injured after gunfire erupted on the west side of Youngstown early on Sunday morning.

Officers arrived at what they called a “chaotic scene” outside of the Torch Club just after 2:00 a.m.

“We began to render to first aid of several victims to several victims near the establishment,” Chief Carl Davis said, but for some, it was already too late. “Three individuals are deceased, all apparently from gunshot wounds, at least three others are injured from apparent gunshot wounds with at least one in critical condition.”

Officers from six departments, including the Ohio State Patrol, were on the scene to help control what the chief described as a very large crowd.

“It breaks my heart to hear when we have young men and women that die at a young age so much potential in front of them, so much life ahead of them it just continues to pull at my heart,” said Mayor Jaemel Tito Brown.

Mayor Brown also said that he’s worried about retribution.

“Let the officers do their job, we don’t want any street justice,” he said.

So far, police say there are suspects but no one has been charged.