CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, McDonald Borough, Washington County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MCDONALD, Pa. (KDKA) — Three people were found dead in a home in Washington County.

READ MORE: Monroeville Parents Charged After 5-Year-Old Boy Shot, Killed 3-Year-Old Sister

(Photo Credit: Cal Clark/ KDKA)

Police were called to the scene in the 200 block of Valley Street around 8 p.m. on Monday in McDonald.

The Washington County coroner is on the scene, as is the Cecil Township Police Department.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Police Searching For Missing 12-Year-Old Twins Dreemah Matthews And Dreemare Matthews

State police have been called to take over the investigation.

No further information has been provided.

MORE NEWS: Young Man Shot, Killed Near Abandoned House In Penn Hills

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.