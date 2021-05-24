By: KDKA-TV News Staff
Police were called to the scene in the 200 block of Valley Street around 8 p.m. on Monday in McDonald.
State police have been called to take over the investigation.
No further information has been provided.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.