By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – AAA says the 37 million Americans who are hitting the road for Memorial Day weekend will pay the highest gas prices since 2014.
Gas prices in western Pennsylvania are two cents higher this week at $3.17 a gallon, according to AAA. This time last year, gas prices in the Pittsburgh area were sitting at $2.34.
AAA says the national average has stabilized after the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack, but prices at the pump will likely fluctuate leading up to the weekend.
The national average went down a penny to $3.03, the first decrease in two weeks, says AAA.