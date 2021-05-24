By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Allegheny Health Network is offering free cancer screenings on June 19.
Screenings will be available for breast cancer, cervical cancer, colorectal cancers, head and neck cancers, lung cancer, prostate cancer and skin cancer at AHN Cancer Institute in Monaca. The event is open to AHN and non-AHN patients and health insurance isn't required.
Screenings for breast and lung cancer will also be available in Wexford.
You can make an appointment by calling 412-359-6665. You can learn more online.