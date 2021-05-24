By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — An investigation is underway into a deadly shooting that took place in Wilkinsburg on Sunday night.
Police say Allegheny County 911 dispatchers were notified of a shooting along Vantine Street around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.
When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a male who had been shot multiple times.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
