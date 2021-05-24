CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a male who had been shot multiple times.
Filed Under:Allegheny County Police Department, Fatal Shooting, Local News, Local TV, Shooting, Vantine Street, Wilkinsburg

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — An investigation is underway into a deadly shooting that took place in Wilkinsburg on Sunday night.

Police say Allegheny County 911 dispatchers were notified of a shooting along Vantine Street around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a male who had been shot multiple times.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.