By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Health Department has shut down two businesses.
Gold Door in Homewood and Dunkin' Donuts in Tarentum were both ordered to close.
At Dunkin’ Donuts, the Health Department says sewage leaking from a grease trap created a large puddle on the floor that employees walked through, spreading contamination throughout the building. Other violations include a lack of signs telling employees to wash their hands and using the handwashing sink for ice disposal.
The Health Department says Gold Door was closed for operating without a health permit. The business also had other violations like a sewage leak in the unused basement and failure to submit plans before operating a food facility.
When the closure orders are removed, the Health Department’s website will be updated.