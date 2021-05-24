CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Police are investigating.
By: KDKA–TV News Staff

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a young man was shot and killed near an abandoned house in Penn Hills.

Police say they received calls of shots fired in the 10100 block of Frankstown Road on Monday around 7 p.m.

Police found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

No word on any suspects.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.