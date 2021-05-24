By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One of the best children's museums in the country is in Pittsburgh.
Children's Museum of Pittsburgh was voted one of the 10 best children's museums by 10Best/USAToday Readers' Choice Awards. The Pittsburgh museum came in at No. 8.
“Inside the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh, visitors can explore numerous hands-on, interactive exhibit areas meant to spark curiosity. The Attic explores illusions, perception and phenomena; the Garage is the place to explore things that drive, roll and fly; the Studio allows kids to express their creativity through various art forms and at the Children’s Museum’s new MuseumLab, kids 10 and older can have cutting edge experiences in art, technology and making. The museum is temporarily closed,” USA Today said.
USA Today's 10Best says it partnered with a panel of experts to pick the initial nominees, and then readers voted for their favorites.
Children’s Museum of Indianapolis took home the top spot, while Please Touch Museum in Philadelphia came in at No. 7