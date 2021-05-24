PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As vaccinations in young people ramp up, the CDC is investigating whether the COVID-19 shot could be linked to heart inflammation in a very small number of teens and young adults.

Local experts believe the benefits of getting the vaccine outweigh the risks, and that is the approach a mom and her daughter KDKA’s Amy Wadas spoke to are taking.

“I was very concerned. I was petrified. I wasn’t sure if she should get the second one or not,” said parent Deneen Ward.

Deneen Ward is relying on faith.

“All we can do is pray and hope for the best,” said Ward.

Hope for the best after her daughter, Marina Waters, 20, just got the second COVID-19 shot at Central Baptist Church in the Hill District.

“It is a worry, but I’m not going to keep it in the front of my mind like that,” said Waters, especially after hearing about a possible link between the shot and heart inflammation called myocarditis.

“We’ve seen it a little more frequently than we might have expected,” said Dr. Robert Biederman.

Dr. Biederman said he’s seen about two or three cases at Allegheny General Hospital.

“This association within three or four days after the vaccine is raising our concern,” said Biederman.

However, he stresses there’s no evidence linking the shot to the heart condition.

Dr. John Williams, the Chief of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at Children’s Hospital, puts the CDC investigation into perspective.

“Over four million teens have been vaccinated in the U.S. and there are fewer than a dozen or two dozen possible cases of this heart inflammation,” said Dr. Williams.

That’s why doctors say it’s better to be safe than sorry.

“COVID patients die. I’ve yet to see a myocarditis patient from COVID or something else die,” said Dr. Biederman.

That’s the attitude Marina Waters is taking.

“I talked to my doctor. I have asthma and he was like it’s better I get the vaccine against COVID rather than catching it from someone,” said Waters.

How will you know if you have chest inflammation? Health experts said you’ll have chest pain, difficulty breathing, fatigue or nausea, but they say it’s always best to check with your doctor if you suspect anything.