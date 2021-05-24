CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The "Save The Brains" drew out dozens on Sunday.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburghers love hockey, right?

Over the weekend, dozens turned out for a game to help save lives.

The inaugural “Save The Brains” hockey game raised awareness about brain tumors and money for the Epidermoid Brain Tumor Society by playing hockey.

And for one of the organizers, today’s game had a special meaning.

“My dad got diagnosed with a rare brain tumor, no cure, little to no research. So I think in first grade I started a campaign to help find some research and hopefully find a cure,” said Sam Kieffer.

Sam says he hopes to build on the success of today’s game and have many more like it to help save lives.