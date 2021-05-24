CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Quadir Poland has been charged with criminal homicide and aggravated assault.
Filed Under:Lawrence County, Local TV, New Castle, New Castle Police, New Castle Police Department

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) — An 18-year-old man in New Castle is accused of killing a 3-year-old girl by shaking her repeatedly.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Pirates Release Dates For Fireworks Nights, Other Promotional Dates

(Photo Credit: New Castle Police)

The New Castle Police Department announced that Quadir Poland has been charged with criminal homicide and aggravated assault.

READ MORE: Should You Invest In Dogecoin? Expert Suggests Keeping Away From Controversial Cryptocurrency Market

New Castle police said they responded on April 24 to an apartment on Sankey Street for an unresponsive 3-year-old female. Law enforcement says the girl was transported to UPMC Jameson and later taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh. She died four days later.

MORE NEWS: Man Who Helped Set Pittsburgh Police Cruiser On Fire During Riots Pleads Guilty

Poland was arrested Monday and confessed to shaking the child, which led to her death, police said. Law enforcement said Poland is the mother’s partner.