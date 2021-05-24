By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) — An 18-year-old man in New Castle is accused of killing a 3-year-old girl by shaking her repeatedly.
The New Castle Police Department announced that Quadir Poland has been charged with criminal homicide and aggravated assault.
New Castle police said they responded on April 24 to an apartment on Sankey Street for an unresponsive 3-year-old female. Law enforcement says the girl was transported to UPMC Jameson and later taken to UPMC Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh. She died four days later.
Poland was arrested Monday and confessed to shaking the child, which led to her death, police said. Law enforcement said Poland is the mother’s partner.