By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pirates have released the schedule for fireworks nights, along with other promotional dates.

June 18 will kick off fireworks nights. There will also be fireworks on July 17, Aug. 14, Aug. 28 and Sept. 11.

The Pirates are also planning a (Re)Opening Weekend when PNC Park ditches capacity limits on July 1.

You can get the full schedule here.