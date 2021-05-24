By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pirates have released the schedule for fireworks nights, along with other promotional dates.READ MORE: 18-Year-Old Man In New Castle Accused Of Killing 3-Year-Old Child By Shaking Her
June 18 will kick off fireworks nights. There will also be fireworks on July 17, Aug. 14, Aug. 28 and Sept. 11.
Free Shirt Fridays.
Zambelli Fireworks.
Dollar Dog Nights.
The 2021 Promo Schedule is here‼️READ MORE: Should You Invest In Dogecoin? Expert Suggests Keeping Away From Controversial Cryptocurrency Market
— Pirates (@Pirates) May 24, 2021
The Pirates are also planning a (Re)Opening Weekend when PNC Park ditches capacity limits on July 1.MORE NEWS: Man Who Helped Set Pittsburgh Police Cruiser On Fire During Riots Pleads Guilty
You can get the full schedule here.