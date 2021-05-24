By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An officer with the Pittsburgh Police was injured after being struck by a vehicle during a traffic stop.
Police say that the incident happened around 3:00 a.m. near Pittsburgh’s Homewood and Larimer neighborhoods.
According to police, officers stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Frankstown Avenue and Fifth Avenue after the vehicle matched the description of one that had left the scene of a Shotspotter alert along Race Street in Homewood.
When officers approached the vehicle, the driver fled the scene, with one of the officers being struck in the leg.
Paramedics tended to the injured officer, but he was not taken to the hospital for treatment.