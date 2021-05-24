PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Yesterday’s high temperature hit 87 degrees in Pittsburgh.

Not only did temperatures soar, but humidity levels were also high with dew points in the mid-60s!

It was clearly both a hot and humid day yesterday.

Things will change today as a backdoor cold front impacts the area this morning.

The boundary sweeps back through as a warm front later on today giving us a second chance for rain.

Both chances for rain are not expected to bring with them a severe weather chance according to the storm prediction center.

I would not be surprised with the morning rain coming in lighter than forecasted if we are added to the marginal risk area (Lowest risk out of five levels issued daily) due to a chance for high winds and large hail.

The best chance for rain now looks like it will occur between 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. today.

Showers will be scattered to isolated during this time.

The other story of the day and potentially the week is just how hot will we get?

I have high temperatures today just in the upper 70’s.

I have us back in the 80’s on Tuesday and Wednesday before we begin to get closer to the average high for this time of the year on Thursday.

We quickly go the other way with lows barely hitting the 60 degree mark on Saturday, but that is due to not only cool air in place but also rain throughout the day.

