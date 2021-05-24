By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Lawmakers are demanding answers after several counties in Central Pennsylvania faced ballot shortages during the primary elections this past week.
York and Lebanon counties both say higher than expected turnout led to the problems.
“All of the election issues we saw this election cycle stem from county administration failures,” said State Representative Seth Grove (R-York).
State code says counties must print enough ballots to satisfy the highest turnout over the past three similar elections, plus 10%.