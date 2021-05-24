By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KDKA) — The U.S. Small Business Administration announced that eligible eating establishments have until 8 p.m. on Monday to submit applications to the Restaurant Revitalization Fund.

The Restaurant Revitalization Fund was signed into law by President Joe Biden and established an initial $5 billion set-aside established by Congress for applicants.

“If our nation’s food and beverage industry is going to fully recover, we must ensure as many of the hardest-hit businesses get the economic aid they need,” said Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman said in a release. “We are committed to creating easy to navigate programs and removing barriers that have kept many of our nation’s smallest businesses from accessing these crucial economic lifelines. The SBA will continue to be as entrepreneurial as the small businesses we serve, and we will continue to work as fast as possible to deliver the relief our businesses need so urgently.”

