By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) — Police say one person was shot in Aliquippa.
Law enforcement is on the scene Tuesday night in the 300 block of Superior Avenue. The victim was found in a white SUV that crashed on the side of the road.
Police did not say how many people were in the car. There was no update on the victim’s condition.
Police are investigting.
