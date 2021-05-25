By: KDKA–TV News Staff
PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a young man was shot and killed near an abandoned house in Penn Hills.
Police say they received calls of shots fired in the 10100 block of Frankstown Road on Monday around 7 p.m.
Police found 17-year-old Jason Jackson, Jr., who was pronounced dead at the scene on Gibson Street.
There is no word on any suspects at this time.
