CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Police are investigating.
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Fatal Shooting, Local TV, Penn Hills, Penn Hills Police, Penn Hills Police Department

By: KDKA–TV News Staff

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a young man was shot and killed near an abandoned house in Penn Hills.

READ MORE: Police Investigating Double Murder-Suicide At Washington Co. Home

Police say they received calls of shots fired in the 10100 block of Frankstown Road on Monday around 7 p.m.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Hot, Humid Tuesday With Thunderstorm Chances

Police found 17-year-old Jason Jackson, Jr., who was pronounced dead at the scene on Gibson Street.

There is no word on any suspects at this time.

MORE NEWS: Allegheny County Health Department Shuts Down 2 Businesses

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.