CRANBERRY, Pa. (KDKA) – The body found inside a car that exploded in the parking lot of the Red Robin in Cranberry Township has been identified.
The Butler County coroner says 53-year-old Mark Jenks from Cranberry was inside the car discovered Friday. The cause of death is smoke inhalation and burns while the manner of death is pending.
Police said they responded Friday around 5 p.m. after a call came in for a car explosion in the parking lot of the restaurant on Route 228. After extinguishing the burning vehicle, police found the body.
Witnesses said they could feel the walls shake at the time of the explosion, the police chief said. People four to five miles from the scene told KDKA that they could see the smoke from the fire.
The car, which was towed away from the scene, was in a secluded corner of the parking lot.
It remains unclear if the fire and explosion are being investigated as suspicious.