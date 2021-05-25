CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By Pam Surano
Filed Under:Fire, Local TV, Monroeville, Pam Surano

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – Firefighters are trying to get a fire at a business complex in Monroeville under control.

It started late Tuesday afternoon near the Miracle Mile Shopping Center on William Penn Highway. KDKA is told several businesses are on fire.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene where firefighters could be seen on the roof.

(Photo: KDKA)

The building reportedly houses at least three different stores, including GNC, Pro Bike and AT&T.

There’s been no word on any injuries.