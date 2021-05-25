MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – Firefighters are trying to get a fire at a business complex in Monroeville under control.
It started late Tuesday afternoon near the Miracle Mile Shopping Center on William Penn Highway. KDKA is told several businesses are on fire.
#Breaking Two businesses are on fire next to Miracle Mile shopping plaza in Monroeville. Details on @KDKA at 5. pic.twitter.com/fsybxZ6ZQs
— PamSuranoKDKA (@PamSuranoKDKA) May 25, 2021
NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene where firefighters could be seen on the roof.
The building reportedly houses at least three different stores, including GNC, Pro Bike and AT&T.
There’s been no word on any injuries.