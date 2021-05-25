By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Evgeni Malkin moved one more rung up the ladder in terms of greatness in Penguins history in Monday night’s loss to the New York Islanders.
Malkin, who scored the opening goal of the game, is now tied with Mario Lemieux for 2nd place on the Penguins all-time list of playoff scoring with 172 points.
MALKAMANIA IN THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH!
With that goal, @emalkin71geno ties Mario Lemieux for second place on the team’s all-time playoff points list with 172. pic.twitter.com/GhsNWcouTX
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) May 24, 2021
Malkin and Lemieux both now sit in 2nd place with 172 points, behind only Sidney Crosby, who has 191 playoff points.
The Penguins fell 3-2 to the New York Islanders in double overtime on Monday night, and now trail 3-2 in the series as well.
The two teams will meet in Game 6 at Nassau Coliseum on Long Island tomorrow night, with the Penguins looking to hold off from being eliminated.