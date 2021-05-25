CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Evgeni Malkin moved one more rung up the ladder in terms of greatness in Penguins history in Monday night’s loss to the New York Islanders.

Malkin, who scored the opening goal of the game, is now tied with Mario Lemieux for 2nd place on the Penguins all-time list of playoff scoring with 172 points.

Malkin and Lemieux both now sit in 2nd place with 172 points, behind only Sidney Crosby, who has 191 playoff points.

The Penguins fell 3-2 to the New York Islanders in double overtime on Monday night, and now trail 3-2 in the series as well.

The two teams will meet in Game 6 at Nassau Coliseum on Long Island tomorrow night, with the Penguins looking to hold off from being eliminated.