ERIE COUNTY (KDKA) — A previously injured gull is now back in the wild after some assistance from the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
The agency says on May 14, they received a call about a bird that was stuck in an Erie hotel parking lot.
The gull’s legs and tail feathers could not move because it had gotten caught in some wet spray foam, according to the game commission.
A state Game Warden was able to free the gull from the foam and released it back into the wild.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission included a video of the first time the gull took flight after its release.