By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Despite repeated regular season success and qualifying for the postseason, both the Pittsburgh Penguins and Pittsburgh Steelers have recently left a lot to be desired among the city’s fans as they have struggled to win playoff games.

Between the Penguins and the Steelers, since winning their last respective championships, the two teams have combined to have a losing record of 14-23.

Penguins Playoff Woes

The Penguins’ recent struggles have come in the past few postseason ventures on the heels of their 2016 and 2017 Stanley Cup titles.

Since winning the Stanley Cup in those two postseasons, the team has gone 9-16, losing their past three playoff series’, and now trail the New York Islanders 3 games to 2 and are facing elimination, needing to win the next two games to avoid falling for a fourth straight series.

In 2018, the Penguins defeated the Flyers in the first round in six games.

The current streak of losing playoff series’ then began, with losing to the eventual Stanley Cup Champion Washington Capitals in six games in 2018.

The following season, the Penguins were unable to win a playoff game, falling in a 4-game sweep to the New York Islanders in 2019.

Last year, after a paused season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Penguins faced the Canadiens in the qualifying round in the Toronto bubble, losing 3 games to 1 in a 5-game series.