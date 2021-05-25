By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool is holding a youth football ProCamp this summer.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Health Dept. Reports 906 New Cases, 42 Additional Deaths
The camp will be held on July 21 at Cornell School in Coraopolis.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 62 New Coronavirus Cases
A release says kids will learn fundamental football skills and Claypool will be on-site to direct the program. It’s open to boys and girls in first through eighth grade.MORE NEWS: Should You Invest In Dogecoin? Expert Suggests Keeping Away From Controversial Cryptocurrency Market
Registration, along with more details, can be found here.