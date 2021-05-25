By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers have signed running back Najee Harris, their first-round draft pick.
Pen to paper ✍️ pic.twitter.com/88EeEjlDBs
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 25, 2021
Harris finished his college career at the University of Alabama with 3,843 career yards. He says he knows there's a difference between college football and NFL football but he's ready to learn.
“I am starting back to step one, all the basics. More explosive footwork, have better eyes catching the ball, be a more explosive player,” he said on the Steelers’ website.
“The competition level, the difference between college and NFL is two different places. The NFL you play against the best. It’s all about starting with step one and building all of the way up. Every time you reach a new pinnacle in life, I want to start at step one and work my way up.”
MORE NEWS: 2021 Pittsburgh Steelers Draft Tracker: Steelers Select Georgia Tech Punter Pressley Harvin III 254th Overall
We have signed RB Najee Harris. @BordasLaw
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 25, 2021
He says he came to rookie camp ready to learn the offense and bond with some of the players. He says he’s trying to stand out in his own way but becoming a leader comes in time.