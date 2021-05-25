PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There were some big rain totals from yesterday but rain was scattered.

The official rain total at the NWS offices in Pittsburgh is just 0.02” for Monday.

Just a short distance away, rain totals neared 1.5” in other parts of the city.

Also, where it rained the most yesterday is where you’re most likely to find thick fog this morning.

This includes eastern Beaver, northern Allegheny, and southern Butler County.

We have more than just fog to talk about for today’s weather.

Temperatures will again soar to near 90 degrees after we saw a brief dip in highs on Monday.

Sunday’s high temperature hit 87 degrees and I think we will be near there again today.

I am forecasting a high of 87 in Pittsburgh with most places in Western Pennsylvania in the mid to upper 80s.

I am not forecasting anyone hitting 90 today but it will be close in some spots south of I-80.

With the heat will also come a low chance of rain this afternoon.

Spot showers and isolated downpours should be expected.

Similar to yesterday it will once again be a story about the haves and the have nots with some places seeing little to no rain and some reports of big rain totals also coming in.

Looking ahead to the holiday weekend, cooler air is set to arrive as we head into the weekend.

Friday and Saturday are both expected to be wet throughout the day.

Sunday will be dry.

Highs will dip to the 60’s on Saturday and Sunday with the rest of the holiday weekend seeing highs in the 70s.

